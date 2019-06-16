Mother, daughter killed in Bronx domestic dispute

BELMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- Two people are dead and one person was critically injured after a domestic dispute in the Bronx.A 10-year-old girl and her 30-year-old mother were found dead inside a home on Belmont Ave. near East 181st Street around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.The woman's 32-year-old boyfriend was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in critical condition after a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He is in police custody.Police believe the girl was not killed on Saturday - it is unclear when her mother was killed.Officials say the family's other children - ranging from a six-year-old to a teenager came home and found the 10-year-old dead. They called a family member, who then called 911.When police arrived, the mother and the boyfriend were then found.It is unclear how the mother and her daughter died.Police have not released the names of the victims.----------