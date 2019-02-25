Mother dragged by car after suspect grabs her purse at gas station

A woman tried to fight off a group of purse snatchers in Atlanta.

ATLANTA (WABC) --
A mother of two is still shaken by what happened after she tried to fight off a group of purse snatchers.

Surveillance video captured the moment one of the men took Brea Duke's purse right out of her car at an Atlanta gas station.

He got into another car and went to drive away. Duke tried calling for help but when no one responded, she grabbed the car door handle and was dragged about 200 feet.

"I want my purse," she said. "It probably wasn't the best reaction to grab the door handle, but I guess the adrenaline, that's just what I did."

Duke walked away with just a couple of bumps and bruises.

But she says she's worried about the safety of her children because the thieves have her driver's license and know where she lives.

