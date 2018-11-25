Mother fatally shot at door of her apartment in the Bronx

CONCOURSE VILLAGE, Bronx (WABC) --Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed at the door of her apartment in the Bronx Saturday night.
At about 9:45 p.m. police received a 911 call of a gunshot at the apartment on the Grand Concourse, The call was made by the woman's teenage son.
When they arrived, they found the 45-year-old victim inside the apartment. She had been shot in the face and was pronounced dead.
Investigators say it appears someone came to the door, rang the doorbell and then fired a gun through the peephole before running off.
Police are searching for the gunman, and have not yet released a description.
The motive for the shooting is not yet known.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube