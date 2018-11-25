Mother fatally shot at door of her apartment in the Bronx

EMBED </>More Videos

Candace McCowam has the latest on the deadly shooting in the Bronx.

Eyewitness News
CONCOURSE VILLAGE, Bronx (WABC) --
Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed at the door of her apartment in the Bronx Saturday night.

At about 9:45 p.m. police received a 911 call of a gunshot at the apartment on the Grand Concourse, The call was made by the woman's teenage son.

When they arrived, they found the 45-year-old victim inside the apartment. She had been shot in the face and was pronounced dead.

Investigators say it appears someone came to the door, rang the doorbell and then fired a gun through the peephole before running off.

Police are searching for the gunman, and have not yet released a description.

The motive for the shooting is not yet known.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingwoman shotmurderConcourse VillageBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
VIDEO: Rikers correction officers attacked in 2 separate incidents
Man charged with burning down own house says family stands behind him
3 arrested on drug charges during bust in LI parking lot
Carnegie Deli making a comeback in Lower Manhattan pop-up
31-year-old father dies in multi-vehicle crash on LIE
Deli owner chases would-be robber with machete
Police: Customer, employee dispute leads to used car dealership shooting
Brooklyn avenue recognized as country's best small business shopping districts
Show More
Long-lost Brooklyn dog named 'Sinatra' mysteriously appears in Florida
NYCHA tenants living without heat fed up, want answers
70-year-old driver fatally stabbed in Brooklyn
Male shot in wrist at NJ mall on Black Friday
Turkeys on a plane: How to travel with food, presents for the holidays
More News