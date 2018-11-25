Mother fatally shot at door of her apartment in the Bronx

Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed at the door of her apartment in the Bronx Saturday night.At about 9:45 p.m. police received a 911 call of a gunshot at the apartment on the Grand Concourse, The call was made by the woman's teenage son.When they arrived, they found the 45-year-old victim inside the apartment. She had been shot in the face and was pronounced dead.Investigators say it appears someone came to the door, rang the doorbell and then fired a gun through the peephole before running off.Police are searching for the gunman, and have not yet released a description.The motive for the shooting is not yet known.----------