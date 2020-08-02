Mother fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Manhattan

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A wife and mother was on her way home from work in Manhattan when police say a driver fatally struck her and kept on going.

It happened at 5 a.m. Sunday morning when Maria Christina Villacres, 29, had finished her overnight shift at Whole Foods in Chelsea and was trying to cross 7th Ave by 24th Street.

Detectives say a southbound vehicle hit her and kept on going - eventually turning left onto 23rd Street. Her grieving family never had a chance to say farewell.

"I haven't been to the scene. I don't have the strength to go there right now. I was only able to go to the hospital to be with her there," said her husband, Edwin Chacon.

Those streets were quiet early Sunday morning, but they were not empty - there was a wife and mother trying to get home to her family. Villacres' children are 12, 7 and 3.
