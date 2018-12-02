Woman gives birth while overdosing on heroin in Burger King

EMBED </>More Videos

A mom who was allegedly overdosing on heroin gave birth in the bathroom of a Burger King restaurant.

On August 3rd, Elizabeth Sanders gave birth to a baby in a fast food bathroom.

She says, while giving birth, she was so high that she didn't even realize what was happening.

"I kind of remember having like an urge to go to the bathroom, you know, and then that was it."

The baby's father was present and also high on Xanax and heroin that day. He was found nearby, passed out in his car.

"We both had no heartbeat," Sanders says.

She says she has been fighting addiction since she was 20 years old, and tried to get help when she was pregnant.

Sanders is now in recovery, and hopes to get her baby back soon.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
babiesu.s. & worlddrug addictiondrugOhio
Top Stories
NYPD: Angry customer with hammer attacks Queens spa employees
Police searching for man who raped woman in Brooklyn park
Michelle Obama holds book tour, surprises teen girls
Mom accused of drowning and decapitating 5-year-old son
Police looking to ID couple after engagement ring recovered from utility grate
Former President George H.W. Bush has died at age 94
Fire breaks out at popular Manhattan steakhouse
Reports: Mariners, Mets finish off seven-player blockbuster trade
Show More
George H.W. Bush's final words
Manhunt underway for escaped prisoner in Brooklyn
Man accused of choking, beating dog at LI McDonald's
NYC Just Salad closes after mice seen in video
Chiefs cut Kareem Hunt after video shows him kicking woman
More News