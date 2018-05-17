Mother injured in horrific Park Slope crash that killed daughter loses unborn baby

Broadway actress Ruthie Ann Miles lost her unborn baby.

Eyewitness News
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) --
There is more heartbreak for one of the families that lost their child in a horrific Brooklyn crash.

The mother of one of the victims who was 7 months pregnant at the time and was also injured in the crash, lost her unborn baby.

Broadway actress Ruthie Ann Miles' 4-year-old daughter Abigail Blumenstein was killed when a driver allegedly suffered a medical condition, lost control of her car and sped through a crowded crosswalk.

Miles' friend's 1-year-old son, Josh Lew, was also killed.

The driver, Dorothy Bruns, 44, is facing manslaughter charges.



Her driver's license was suspended following the crash.

Bruns faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted of the top charge.

