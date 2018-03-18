Mother killed, daughter injured in crash in Baychester section of the Bronx

BAYCHESTER, Bronx (WABC) --
A Bronx woman was killed and her daughter injured when their car was cut off on the New England Thruway and crashed.

It happened at about 11:30 Saturday night as the mother, who was driving a GMC Envoy, was heading southbound on I-95 approaching exit 11 near Baychester Avenue.

Police say the SUV was cut off by another driver who entered the lane directly in front of her, causing her to lose control and hit an embankment.

The vehicle overturned and ejected the mother, who was pronounced dead at the scene. She has been identified as 44-year-old Michele Muccio of the Bronx.

Crews rushed to extricate her 16-year-old daughter from the overturned car. She was taken to Jacobi Hospital where she is listed in stable condition.

Police say the other vehicle involved in the accident left the scene and the driver still is being sought.

So there is no description of the car.

