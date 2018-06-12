Mother killed, son critically injured after being hit by car while waiting for bus in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

Jim Dolan has the latest on the deadly accident in Canarsie.

Eyewitness News
CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A woman was killed and her young son critically injured when they were struck by a car while waiting for a bus in Brooklyn Tuesday night.

A Honda Accord and an SUV collided at the intersection of Remsen Avenue and Seaview Avenue in Canarsie just before 9 p.m.

The Accord lost control and jumped a curb, hitting the pedestrians and pinning them against a fence.

The woman, 32, died at Brookdale Hospital. Her 6-year-old son remains in critical but stable condition.

Both drivers remained at the scene.

Neighbors say there is so much speeding on the two streets, they have tried to get help from the city.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashaccidentCanarsieBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News