Mother, son, daughter arrested after weapons found in Brooklyn apartment

(Photo from NYPD via Twitter)

By Eyewitness News
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A mother, her son and daughter were arrested in Brooklyn after police said they discovered an arsenal of weapons in the family's home.

Police said the woman who answered the door of the apartment on Linden Boulevard in East Flatbush Saturday told police her son was not home and slammed the door on the officers.

Other officers who were stationed in the rear of the building apprehended the man, 40-year-old Mario Rosales, as he tried to flee via the fire escape, according to the NYPD.

Police executed a search warrant and found 33 firearms, including handguns, assault rifles and shotguns, along with a large quantity of ammunition.

Rosales, 73-year-old Juliet Morales and 38-year-old Shiborn Morales are facing multiple charges, including criminal possession of a weapon.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east flatbushbrooklynnew york cityweaponsguns
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD commissioner fires officer in Eric Garner's death
Reaction: Officer Daniel Pantaleo fired in Eric Garner death
NYPD commissioner's full statement on Officer Pantaleo's firing
9-year-old bitten by shark in knee-deep water
AccuWeather Alert: Scattered storms, then another hot one
Six Flags Great Adventure forced to close early due to power outage
2 contractors electrocuted while working on NY power lines
Show More
Body recovered after dad drowns trying to rescue children
LIRR service resumes after train hits car on tracks
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is married!
NJ doctor dies after falling 80 feet while on vacation
Elderly woman fatally stabbed, husband jumps out window
More TOP STORIES News