Man fatally shot in Bronx building lobby after returning from grocery store

WAKEFIELD, Bronx (WABC) -- A man was shot and killed inside a building lobby in the Bronx.The victim's mother is now speaking out about the attack in Wakefield.She says that her 43-year-old son lives with her and his stepfather.His mother says he was returning from the store when he was shot in the chest. His groceries were lying nearby.It happened just after 9 p.m. Monday in this building here on White Plains Road in the Wakefield section.She says a neighbor knocked on her door, alerting her.This mother went to Montefiore Hospital with her son, but he did not survive.She's heartbroken and saying she doesn't know of anyone who would want to hurt her son."He just finished OCEA training, he was getting on his feet trying to get his life together, trying to get on the good foot," She said. "He was a good kid and I loved him, I'm going to always love him, my son only child."So far, there are no arrests and no description of the gunman.----------