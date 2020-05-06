mothers day

QUIZ: How much do you know about Mother's Day?

With the COVID-19 outbreak spreading across the country and the globe, how many people do you think are planning to celebrate Mother's Day? How many flower shops are small businesses? Test your knowledge here. The answers might surprise you.
By Grace Manthey

Want to open this Mother's Day quiz in a new window? Click here
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingdata journalismholidaymothers day
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOTHERS DAY
Mother's Day Makeovers Free of Charge
Woman poses as nurse to surprise best friend in hospital on Mother's Day
Mom chauffeurs baby opossums in adorable Mother's Day video
Grandpa beaten up, carjacked while shopping for Mother's Day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CT death toll, cases still rising, but hospitalizations decline
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
Where's the beef? Production shutdown leads to meat shortages
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
Show More
New wireless device detects COVID-19 symptoms
2nd coronavirus wave: How bad will it be as lockdowns ease?
Hospitalizations and ICU patients increase, Mayor de Blasio says
Ribbons of Remembrance: Westchester honors COVID-19 victims
Huntington battles 'quarantine 15' with town-wide diet
More TOP STORIES News