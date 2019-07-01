Lawyers file motion for 'completely unreasonable and unjust' charges to be dropped against Alabama woman after fetal death

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- Lawyers defending a woman indicted for manslaughter after a gunshot wound to the stomach killed her fetus say the charges are "completely unreasonable and unjust" and should be dismissed.

Marshae Jones was arrested last week after a grand jury issued an indictment saying she intentionally caused the death of her fetus by initiating a fight while five-months pregnant.

Attorney's representing Jones filed a motion to dismiss in a Jefferson County court Monday morning.

They say the state charged Jones using a "flawed and twisted rationale" that "ignores the law and ignores reason."

The filing argues that the idea Jones "intentionally" caused the death of her fetus "defies the most basic logic and analysis."

They also argue that Alabama law doesn't permit the prosecution of a woman with respect to her unborn child.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Alabama woman charged with manslaughter of her fetus after being shot during fight; shooter goes free
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alabamaindictmentfightpregnancymanslaughtershootingu.s. & worldpregnant woman
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 pedestrians, including a DPW worker, critically hurt in NJ crash
LIVE UPDATE | Severe storm tears through LI, Conn., killing 2
NYC Pride March caps off month of Stonewall commemorations
Happy Bobby Bonilla Day: Here's why the Mets pay him every July 1
Suspect arrested in stabbing of 5-year-old boy in the Bronx
Lil Nas X appears to come out in tweet
Medical Mishap: woman says epidural is 'stuck' in back
Show More
CDC issues warning on fecal parasite in swimming pools
What the hail?!? Freak hailstorm hits Mexico
Reports: Premier free agent Panarin to Rangers
3 injured when scaffolding collapses onto Brooklyn bar
NJ's minimum wage goes up to $10 an hour
More TOP STORIES News