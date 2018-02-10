A CHP motorcycle escorting the motorcade for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was involved in a crash with a civilian vehicle Friday night in Simi Valley, California.Trudeau spoke at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum on U.S.-Canada relations.After the event, about four miles from the library at Madera Road and Aristotle Street, a driver in a Toyota Highlander turned left in front of the motorcade escorting Trudeau and was involved in a collision with a CHP motorcycle.The motorcycle officer as well as the woman in the Toyota and her son were taken to a local hospital with injuries.Michael Sternberg was in the Highlander with his wife, who was driving, and their son when they got in the crash."She was concerned about our son's wrists that might be broken and her neck, she was in a lot of pain," he said.Trudeau's vehicle was not involved and the motorcade continued.Simi Valley police said the officer was conscious and alert after the crash."She saw one motorcycle pass and she was not aware of the other motorcycles," Sternberg said.The condition of the injured people was not immediately known.