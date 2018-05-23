A motorcyclist was injured after he was struck by an SUV in a road rage dispute on the West Side Wednesday morning.The driver and motorcyclist got into the dispute on 11th Avenue at West 57th Street at around 7:30 a.m.Authorities say the 31-year-old SUV driver, Oscar Bejar, threatened to run over the 43-year-old motorcyclist with his Jeep and then struck him. Bejar stated multiple times "I'm going to run you over," investigators said.A passerby checked out the motorcyclist while Bejar allegedly continued to run over his Kawasaki.The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.Bejar is charged with assault, criminal mischief, menacing, reckless endangerment and reckless driving----------