accident

Motorcyclist survives terrifying fall from Colorado cliff

A motorcyclist miraculously survived a terrifying fall from a Colorado cliff and was able to capture it all on camera.

Rick Hogge's helmet cam was rolling when he went off a cliff and into a rushing river last month.

He says he had traveled from Texas with some friends for an annual motorcycle trip when the accident occurred.

In the video, you can see Hogge trying to maneuver around a few rocks when he hits one of them causing his handlebars to turn too far to the left.

Hogge says he then accidentally hit the throttle sending him off the cliff. He says he fell about 60 to 70 feet into the water below.

Amazingly, Hogge walked away uninjured.

Hogge did note that leading up to the accident he had struggled to keep his momentum as he maneuvered along the pass - an aspect of motorcycling he said: "a better rider would have had no problem with."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mountainsmotorcycle accidentmotorcyclesaccident
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCIDENT
Father of 3 killed in Brooklyn crash
Man rescued after 3 days stuck along NY riverbank following fall
Exclusive reunion: Officer pulls fellow officer from burning car
Calls for safer streets following death of boy struck on sidewalk
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD officer injured, suspect killed in SI shooting
Legendary ABC News political journalist Cokie Roberts dies at age 75
Giants bench Eli Manning; Daniel Jones named starting QB
Alex Trebek suffers cancer setback, will undergo more chemo
Teen fatally stabbed at LI strip mall
Video: Toddler climbs out window of NYC building onto AC unit
Search for 4 men in string of violent Manhattan robberies
Show More
AccuWeather: Spectacular September stretch
New York state could enact statewide flavored e-cig ban
Sen. Warren takes selfies for 4 hours with supporters in NYC
House Judiciary Committee to hold 1st impeachment hearing
Sketch released of man wanted in Brooklyn attempted rape
More TOP STORIES News