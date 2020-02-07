Health & Fitness

Mount Sinai raises heart health awareness with 'Go Red for Women'

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Heart disease is the number one killer in the county, and an event at Mount Sinai called "Go Red for Women" aims to help prevent possible heart attacks and strokes.

"Go Red for Women" was held at five different Mount Sinai locations across the city on Friday and raised awareness of an issue affecting millions of women and families.

"80% of heart disease is preventable," cardiologist Dr. Icy Fergus said. "A lot of it is managing your health, getting enough sleep, and managing your stress."

Kim Hayes had both diabetes and heart disease but neglected her treatment and her body by working long hours and not eating or sleeping well. After a health scare at work where she passed out, she decided that something needed to be done.

"I felt like my system was shutting down," she said. "It was a different kind of feeling I had not had before, and that inner voice was like, 'You are dying. You have to take care of yourself.'"

Hayes has since lost 20 pounds and is now making herself a priority, with healthier choices, taking her medication, and encouraging other women to get screened.

"You have to pay attention to you," Hayes said. "All the work that you do in the world is not going to be done if you pass away from health complications."

Also at the event, experts shared tips through educational demonstrations, talks on nutrition and diet, diabetes, stress management, smoking cessation, yoga, and other relaxation techniques.

"If you feel symptoms that are out of the ordinary that are pervasive and lingering that is more pronounced than you normally get, like for example fatigue, then you go and get checked out," Dr. Fergus said.

Doctors also performed tests on blood pressure, cholesterol, triglyceride, and body mass index.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in women. According to the American Heart Association, it kills one woman every 80 seconds and ultimately causes one in three deaths a year. Experts say that 80% of the time, these cases are preventable.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citymanhattannew yorkhealthwomen and healthheart attackheart diseaseheart healthmount sinai hospital
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News