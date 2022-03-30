Oscars

How to get the Oscar-winning 'Cruella' look sustainably

By Nzinga Blake & Stephen Nitz
EMBED <>More Videos

How to get the Oscar-winning 'Cruella' look sustainably

LOS ANGELES -- After being cooped up for two years at home, stylists and designers have taken note of all the glam on the red-carpet during awards season.

This year's Oscar nominees for best costume design definitely represented opulence, particularly "Cruella," for which Jenny Beavan won the Oscar on Sunday night for Best Costume Design. As part of the Oscar coverage, celebrity stylist William Clark Jr took inspirations from some of the films that were nominated for best costume designs and showed us how to get the look sustainably by heading to a popular local vintage store in LA.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelesoscarsacademy awardsmoviesfashionotrc
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
How Style PR turns new designers into celebrity red carpet favorites
Academy emergency meeting expected on possible Will Smith punishment
Amy Schumer, Will Smith: Oscars host 'still triggered and traumatized'
Ticket sales surge for Chris Rock after Will Smith slap
TOP STORIES
Bruce Willis 'stepping away' from acting after aphasia diagnosis
DNA leads detectives to crack 40 year old murder case
The Wanted singer Tom Parker dies at 33
Amy Schumer, Will Smith: Oscars host 'still triggered and traumatized'
Cabbie speaks out after woman in wig smashes window with cinder block
NJ porch pirates: 3 accused of stealing thousands worth of packages
Man convicted of Chanel robbery in SoHo facing 40 years behind bars
Show More
MTA unveils 7 priorities, says NYPD presence helping with crime
AccuWeather: Sun then clouds, some sprinkles
RoboBurger vending machine opens for customers
Braces, sex pills, fake eyeball among bizarre NJ beach trash
Mayor Adams says combatting homeless problem will take patience
More TOP STORIES News