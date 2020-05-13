Police search for man in Upper West Side movie theater break-in

By Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A search is underway for a man who may have broken into a movie theater on the Upper West Side.

Police say a supervisor from AMC was making a round at the theater when they noticed the man on a camera.


It was reported around 7 p.m. at the Broadway location on Tuesday.

Officers did a complete search, and couldn't find anyone.


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper west sidemanhattannew york citymovie theaterbreak in
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty NYPD officer questioned in deadly shooting
COVID-19 testing begins at New York churches
AccuWeather: Sunny and mild
Boy who survived mystery illness welcomed home by first responders
State senator calls on NY Blood Center to accept gay men
Family plans to sue 2 funeral homes after body allegedly stacked
Diocese of Rockville Centre begins planning church reopening
Show More
Man wanted in robbery of man he met on dating site in Bronx
Social distancing ambassadors to hit Jersey Shore beaches
NY, NJ returns Russian ventilators after alleged fire link
NY investigating 100 cases of COVID-related syndrome in children
NJ progress undeniable, but state leads nation in main indicators
More TOP STORIES News