Thieves accused of stealing bags from moviegoers at New York City movie theater

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspects accused of stealing bags from moviegoers on multiple occasions.Authorities say the same people are suspected in at least nine different incidents at the AMC Lincoln Square 13 theater between July and December last year.After their bags were stolen, the victims were later notified that their credit cards were used at various stores around the city.Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------