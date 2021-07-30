Society

'Moving Forward': Dominican Day Parade 2021 about uplifting community

EMBED <>More Videos

'Moving Forward:' Dominican Day Parade about uplifitng community

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Organizers of the Dominican Day Parade say this year's celebration is all about uplifting the community following the COVID-19 pandemic.

In fact, the parade this year has a special theme: Moving forward.

Parade organizers say each of the honorees this year have played a role in advancing the Dominican community and their own communities by exemplifying perseverance, resiliency, growth and transformation.

They say these attributes will lead us to victory during these though times.

The virtual parade and 6th Avenue presentation will be held August 8 starting at noon.

WABC-TV is a proud sponsor of the Dominican Day parade.

For more information, please visit NATDDP.org.

RELATED | Watch a replay of the the 2020 Virtual Dominican Day Parade

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york cityparadedominican republic
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Homes wrecked as LBI bears brunt of storm; 3 tornados confirmed in NJ
2 workers rescued from construction site collapse in NYC
Iconic NJ restaurant closing after 65 years
What we know about the delta variant
Mets finalizing trade for Cubs SS Javier Baez
Bob Odenkirk 'going to be okay' after small heart attack
Woman killed in fast-moving house fire on Long Island
Show More
Mom who gave birth to 9 thriving babies at same time speaks out
Broadway announces audience vaccine, mask requirements
CDC mask decision followed stunning findings from Cape Cod outbreak
Justice Department says IRS must give Trump tax returns to Congress
Hundreds cash in on COVID vaccine as NYC launches $100 incentive
More TOP STORIES News