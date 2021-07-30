'Moving Forward': Dominican Day Parade 2021 about uplifting community

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Organizers of the Dominican Day Parade say this year's celebration is all about uplifting the community following the COVID-19 pandemic.
In fact, the parade this year has a special theme: Moving forward.
Parade organizers say each of the honorees this year have played a role in advancing the Dominican community and their own communities by exemplifying perseverance, resiliency, growth and transformation.
They say these attributes will lead us to victory during these though times.
The virtual parade and 6th Avenue presentation will be held August 8 starting at noon.
WABC-TV is a proud sponsor of the Dominican Day parade.
For more information, please visit NATDDP.org.
