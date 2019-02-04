Image captured from video of second person sought for questioning in deadly Queens subway shooting on Sunday, February 3, 2019.

Police confirmed that they have arrested the alleged gunman, a known MS-13 gang member, in a deadly shooting at a subway station in Queens on Sunday. The entire disturbing incident was caught on camera.The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. Sunday at the 90th Street station at Roosevelt Avenue and Elmhurst Avenue in Jackson Heights.Investigators say the incident stemmed from a confrontation that started on a Manhattan-bound 7 train involving at least 2 individuals and the victim."At some point, this confrontation turns physical and as the train approached the 90th Street Station, the dispute spills onto the platform," Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said. "There is what you see in the widely circulated viral video. A gun appears and we have an individual shot. We believe approximately five or six shots are fired during this incident striking the victim multiple times in the face."Video showed the men wrestling with the victim on the ground. Punches were thrown until the man in the gray jacket stood up and pulled out a gun.Eyewitness News has frozen the video there, because, in the next few seconds, the gunman fired the weapon six times, killing the victim.Subway riders ran from the terrifying scene.The victim, said to be 20 to 30 years old, was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said he had also been arrested as a gang member, but not MS-13.Police arrested the suspected gunman, a 26-year-old man, on Monday morning.Shea said that individual is known to police as an MS-13 gang member, but they have not released his name."He has been arrested before in New York City and he has been part of a criminal group gang case before in New York City," Shea said.Shea said they do not know what led to the shooting, but believe it is gang-related.A second suspect remains on the run. An image of the suspect was released at a news conference on Monday afternoon.One business owner said witnesses rushed into his store for safety, and he locked the doors behind them."We just heard gunshots and then people rushed downstairs, and then even one girl was crying, and I guess she saw it, rushing into my store and ran into the back," owner Simon Lee said.Shea said they have seen a number of gang-related incidents in parts of Queens recently."It's not the first time we saw MS-13, but we have seen them in a few troubling incidents or they are suspected in a few troubling incidents throughout Queens in the last year or two," he said.Crimes have ranged from burglaries to drug dealing, he said.Shea also added that crimes in general and on subways remain at record lows."The subways are safe," he said.----------