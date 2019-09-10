MS-13 member gets 50 years in prison in quadruple slaying in LI park

From left: Justin Llivicura, Jefferson Villalobos, Michael Banegas and Jorge Tigre

By Eyewitness News
CENTRAL ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) -- An MS-13 gang member who pleaded guilty to participating in the massacre of four young men on Long Island in 2017 has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Freiry Martinez was sentenced by a federal court judge on Monday after apologizing for the pain he caused. He said he was just a boy at the time and did not know what he did.

The victims were lured to a park in Central Islip and attacked with machetes, knives and clubs. Martinez was 15 at the time of the crime.

The victims were 16-year-old Justin Llivicura, of East Patchogue; 18-year-old Jorge Tigre, of Bellport; 20-year-old Michael Lopez Banegas, of Brentwood; and 18-year-old Jefferson Villalobos, of Pompano Beach, Florida, who was on Long Island visiting his cousin Banegas at the time.

Authorities say the four young men were lured to a park by two female associates of MS-13, which was hunting for rivals and perceived enemies. Once there, the youths - some still in high school - were surrounded and attacked with machetes, knives and wooden clubs "in a horrific frenzy of violence," according to the court papers. A fifth young man who had accompanied the victims to the park escaped.

The MS-13 gang has been blamed for dozens of killings on Long Island since 2016. The violence led to congressional hearings and visits to Long Island from both President Donald Trump and then U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.


(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
central islipsuffolk countygang violencegang activityms 13 ganggang
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows health care worker accused of assaulting patient
New York issuing subpoenas to 3 companies amid vaping crisisw
Decomposing body found above NYC Domino's ruled homicide
Video of toddler 'besties' running toward each other, hugging in NYC goes viral
13-year-old boy helps solve 27-year-old cold case
Man stabbed 3 times on UWS subway station platform
Students administer CPR on driver after bus crashes into tree
Show More
Moms of FDNY heroes lost on 9/11 honor sons' legacies
NY gymnastics coach forced to face victims at sentencing
Teacher gives birth at Denver middle school
Police: LI man, woman assault landlord, woman, 1-year-old child
Victims' relatives testify as trial begins in deadly NYC explosion
More TOP STORIES News