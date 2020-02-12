MTA bus driver beaten by group of teens in East New York

(Shutterstock)

By Eyewitness News
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An MTA bus driver was attacked by a group of teens on his bus in Brooklyn.

The driver got into a dispute with the teens, while at Fountain Avenue and Linden Boulevard in East New York, at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

One punched him and another struck him in the forehead with an unknown object.

They fled the scene and no arrests have been made.

The bus driver was treated and released from Brookdale University Hospital.

The MTA called it, "another vicious, unprovoked attack on one of our bus operators."

