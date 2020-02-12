MTA bus driver beaten by teens in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An MTA bus driver was attacked by a group of teens on his bus in Brooklyn Tuesday night.

Police say the 65-year-old driver got into a dispute with the teens while at Fountain Avenue and Linden Boulevard in East New York around 6:30 p.m.

One punched him, while another struck him in the forehead with an unknown object, according to authorities.

They fled the scene, and no arrests have been made.

The bus driver was treated and released from Brookdale University Hospital.

The MTA called it "another vicious, unprovoked attack on one of our bus operators."



Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

