An MTA employee was killed when another worker accidentally backed over him in a Queens bus depot Tuesday, officials said.The driver was backing up a bus when he accidentally ran over his coworker at the MTA Bus College Point Depot on 28th Avenue in Flushing just before 10:30 a.m.The victim, identified as 59-year-old Stephen Livecchi, was pronounced dead at the scene.The driver is being interviewed, but no criminality is suspected, officials said."This is a very sad time for all of us," Transport Workers Union Local 100 President Tony Utano said in a statement. "As we are mourning the death of a young track worker, another member of our union has been killed in what appears to be a tragic accident. We will conduct a thorough investigation to determine what happened. We will close ranks around the family and do whatever we can for them."