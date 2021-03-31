MTA bus driver punched, spit on, and harassed by 2 men in the Bronx, police say

By Eyewitness News
BRONX (WABC) -- The NYPD is looking for two men who they say attacked an MTA bus driver.

Police released video showing one of the men standing in front of the bus who then punched the driver and spit in his face.

The other man forced the doors of the bus open.

Police say both men boarded and harassed the driver before running off.

The incident happened on Wednesday, March 24th around 2:15 p.m. on a BX6 express bus in the Bronx.

The victim suffered pain to his left arm, shoulder, and neck.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Related topics:
bronxnew york citymtaattackbus driver
