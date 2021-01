MTA bus driver who veered off Bronx overpass, refused drug & alcohol test is suspended

EMBED >More News Videos Transit officials held a briefing Friday to discuss the incident.

MORRIS HEIGHTS, Bronx -- The driver of a New York City bus that plunged off a bridge has been suspended after refusing to submit to a drug and alcohol test, a regional transit agency said Saturday.The 55-year-old driver has been "withheld from service without pay" following the dramatic crash , the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said Saturday. His name has not been made public.Seven passengers suffered minor injuries after one part of the articulated bus fell 50 feet (15.2 meters) onto a highway ramp. The other half remained on the bridge. No other vehicles were involved.The MTA said speed appeared to be a factor in the crash. The driver passed a breath test at the scene but then refused to submit at the hospital to a drug and alcohol test, said Patrick Warren, the MTA's chief safety and security officer.The driver, who was driving his regular route, has more than 11 years of service and a good safety record, the MTA said.----------