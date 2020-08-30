Reopen News: Fares, front-door boarding to resume on MTA buses

The MTA says it will also open up to 40% more space on buses for enhanced social distancing.
Rear entry boarding began in March as a way to protect drivers from being exposed to the coronavirus.
Buses have been installed with sliding plexiglass panels and curtains to better protect drivers. The MTA says it is continuing to equip its more than 5,800 buses with these protective barriers.
Additionally, the MTA announced it is also enhancing employee safety by moving back the white line on the bus floor, behind which riders are expected to stand providing more social distancing for the operator. Customers are reminded to refill their MetroCards as fare collection resumes.
MTA Bridge and Tunnel Officers and EAGLE teams are being deployed throughout the bus system to help remind customers they must pay the fare and are required to wear a mask while on public transit.
"As we prepare for Monday, we want customers and employees to know we are doing everything we can to keep them safe - from disinfecting our buses to mandating masks to installing protective barriers for our operators," said Sarah Feinberg, Interim President of New York City Transit. "We honor and respect our heroic frontline employees for everything they continue to do for our city. We are resuming fare collection at a time when we are facing the worst financial crisis in MTA history and we need the federal government to step up and deliver $12 billion in urgently needed funding now."
The MTA estimates it would have collected $159 million if bus riders had been paying their fare during the pandemic.
