Traffic

MTA calls for added bus lanes in New York City by Monday

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The MTA is calling for more bus lanes in time for Monday.

The agency wants the mayor to add 60 miles of bus lanes and busways across the five boroughs.

That's a 42% increase over the current 144 miles of bus lanes.

The Interim Transit President Sarah Feinberg says more people have been taking buses as an alternative to the subway.

As people return to work, buses will help ease crowding on trains and platforms.

Related topics:
trafficnew york citymtabus
