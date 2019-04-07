MTA bus slams into Queens bagel shop

Q18 Bus crashes into a bagel shop! 5 am. Woodside Queens. Thankfully no customers inside yet. No one killed. @abc7ny pic.twitter.com/Vkq2PtiHt7 — Lucy Yang (@LucyYang7) April 7, 2019

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- An MTA bus slammed into a bagel shop in Queens early Sunday.The accident happened shortly after 5 a.m. when 'Bagels Plus' on the corner of Woodside Avenue and 58th Street in Woodside had just opened for the day. No customers were in the store at the time - there were only employees in the back."After one hour, they going to be killed, because 6:00 a lot of customers inside," said owner Mohammed Rahman.The MTA reports that a speeding car hit the side of the bus, causing the driver to swerve off of Woodside Avenue and plow into the store.Officials say the bus driver suffered minor injuries to his wrist and foot. None of the employees inside the store were injured.----------