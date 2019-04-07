MTA bus slams into storefront in Queens

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- An MTA bus slammed into a storefront in Queens early Sunday.
The accident happened just after 5 a.m. near the corner of Woodside Avenue and 58th Street in Woodside.
The bus was pinned against a bagel shop and a pizzeria.
No one was inside the building at the time of the crash.
Police say the driver was the only person on the bus. He suffered minor injuries.
A car was also damaged.
