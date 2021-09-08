Woman struck, killed by MTA bus while crossing street in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman struck, killed by MTA bus in NYC

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A 68-year-old woman was struck and killed by an MTA bus in the Bronx Tuesday night.

Police say the victim was crossing the street when she was struck and killed by the bus in front of 2500 Johnson Ave around 8:30 p.m.

She was pronounced dead on the scene. Police say the bus stayed on the scene.

Officials say the Manhattan-bound BXM14 bus was operating at Kappock Street and Johnson Avenue at the time of the incident.

ALSO READ | 2 injured after car launches through parking lot, crashes into Wendy's
EMBED More News Videos

Two people were hospitalized after a driver suffered a medical emergency and crashed into a Wendy's restaurant in South Brunswick.



"Our condolences and deepest sympathy go out to the family of the woman who did not survive an incident involving a bus in the Riverdale section of the Bronx," New York City Transit Interim President Craig Cipriano said in a statement. "It's heartbreaking, we won't rest until the facts and cause are determined and we are fully cooperating with the NYPD investigation."

Officials say the bus operator will have to take mandatory fitness for duty tests and will be withheld from further service at this time.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.


----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxnew york citymtabuspedestrian struckbus crashpedestrian killedpedestrian injured
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
COVID News: NYC Mayor de Blasio briefing | LIVE
1st day for NYC Catholic schools amid public school vax talks
AccuWeather Alert: Flash Flood Watch ahead of storms
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade returns with precautions
2 more victims of 9/11 World Trade Center attacks identified
Derek Jeter's Big Day: 'The Captain' being inducted into Hall of Fame
How to use the student loan debt moratorium to improve your finances
Show More
Texas governor defends abortion law with no rape exceptions
1 dead, 1 hurt, driver in custody after crash on Sunrise Highway
Acapulco earthquake kills at least 1 in Mexico
Trial of 20 men accused in 2015 Paris attacks to begin
Crews dismantle Robert E. Lee statue in Virginia
More TOP STORIES News