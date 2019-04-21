MTA conductor stabbed following dispute on Bronx subway platform

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police say an MTA conductor was stabbed on a subway platform in the Bronx Sunday morning.It happened at about 10:40 a.m. on a southbound platform of the 4/5/6 subway line at 149th Street and Grand Concourse.Authorities say a man got into a verbal dispute with the conductor and stabbed him several times in the shoulder and torso.The attacker was apprehended.The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.Southbound 4 and 6 trains are bypassing 149 St-Grand Concourse while the NYPD responds to the incident.----------