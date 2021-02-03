MTA Hero rescues woman's ring from vent near Grand Central

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Eyewitness News is celebrating an MTA hero who went above and beyond, or rather below and beyond.Shawn Fallon is a supervisor with the Subways Maintenance of Way team. The team finds lost cash, passports, jewelry and tons of Airpods.Last week he climbed into a vent near Grand Central Terminal to help a woman who lost a precious ring, given to her by her late grandmother.Shawn was able to find the ring, right then and there, and return it.The customer was so appreciative that Fallon understood how important it was to find the ring, that she reached out to let the MTA know.Fallon was also assisted by the Emergency Response Team from West 4th Street."The MTA is proud to have you represent us," The MTA said in a statement about Fallon.----------