MTA Heroes: Family Liaison Program helps families of COVID victims

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Eyewitness News is recognizing a team of MTA workers tasked with the heartbreaking work of helping the families of COVID victims and providing much-needed support.

The Family Liaison Program was launched last year when the pandemic began.

Since then, members of the team have gone above and beyond in comforting grieving families.

To make this incredibly difficult process less arduous for the families, the liaisons facilitate benefits and other crucial paperwork and serve as a single point of contact for any and all questions.

But they've also been there for the families in more profound ways. They've shared memories, provided a proverbial shoulder to cry on, and in some cases even prayed with the survivors.

This work has been emotionally challenging at times, and has meant a commitment that often extends outside traditional work hours and into the weekends.

The MTA says they are are so grateful for this incredible team: Leah Flax, Charveys Gonzalez, Howie Levine, Kat Marmol-Guzman, Melissa Farley, Mary Smyth, Isaura Gonzalez, Lucille Songhai, Sara Bahri, Suri Grussgott, Rachel Cohen, and Katie Swift.

An additional, big "thank you" goes to Monica Murray for convening and leading this group, and Pietro Mazzella and Denise Cosme for their constant support in this important work. "You are all deeply appreciated," the MTA said.

As new COVID-19 cases are reported, Antonio oversees an investigation process to make sure that any potential close contact exposures are contained.



