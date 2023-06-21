This week's MTA Heroes Michael Moore and Louis Lanfair work on renewvations like lighting, painting, and infrastructure. Heather O'Rourke has more.

MTA Hero: Honoring Louis Lanfair and Michael Moore for their 'renewvations'

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This week, we're honoring two MTA Heroes.

Louis Lanfair and Michael Moore both work for New York City Transit.

Lanfair is an Assistant Chief Officer in the Department of Subway Division of Facilities, while Moore is the General Superintendent of Facilities and Station Maintenance.

The two are currently working on what the MTA calls "reNEWvations."

These involve planned weekend shutdowns to repair things like lighting, painting, and infrastructure.

Moore has been with the MTA for 16 years. Lanfair oversees work on the 472 subway stations in the system.

We thank them both for all their hard work.

