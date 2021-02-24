mta hero

MTA Hero Jose Giron helps save unresponsive booth guard

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- This week's Eyewitness News MTA Hero is mechanical maintainer Jose Giron.

On January 17, as he was leaving the Meredith Depot to retrieve tools from another depot, Giron approached the gate to be let out, but the booth guard was unresponsive.

Sensing something might be wrong, Giron got out of his vehicle to investigate.

As he approached the booth Jose found the guard hunched over and unable to move, as he was suffering a medical emergency.

Without delay, Giron ensured his colleague was in a comfortable position, and then immediately dialed 911.

Minutes later, an ambulance arrived to take Giron's colleague to a nearby hospital, where he recovered and was later sent home safely.

You never know when life is going to call on you to be a hero, but the MTA says they are so grateful to Jose for following through on his instinct and taking quick action to comfort and save the life of his colleague. "You are a hero in the truest sense," the MTA said of Giron.

