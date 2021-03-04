MTA Heroes: Terminal Coordinators who supervise cleaning, shutdown efforts overnight

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Eyewitness News is recognizing a team of MTA heroes whose unprecedented work during this pandemic has made the city's subways safer.Terminal coordinators are responsible for leading staffing, security, and coordination during the overnight subway shutdown.They, along with maintenance supervisors, make sure the subway system is thoroughly cleaned and disinfected overnight.The MTA Train Service Supervisors being honored are Andre Jeffries, Aaron Ricketts, Andy Torchon, and Nicole Nelson; Station Supervisor Nicole Rose; and Maintenance Supervisors Ricardo Carrasco, Robert Jones, Anthony Betances, Joseph Baez, Daniel Mullin, Alfonso Valoroso, Malik Jenkins, Kevin Mulligan, and Lester Deocampo.The shutdown has been reduced to only two hours each morning, narrowing the window that the terminal coordinators and their teams have to accomplish that tremendous feat. The MTA says the supervisors have not wavered and customers have taken notice of the cleaner system.The MTA said they "thank each of our Terminal Coordinators for your herculean efforts to keep our system moving cleanly and safely."----------