MTA Hero: Conductor Dwayne Coley steps in to avert tragedy

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Today we are recognizing an MTA worker whose compassion was on full display when a passenger on his train needed it most.

Conductor Dwayne Coley wore his heart on his sleeve last month on Valentine's Day.

That's when he was made aware of an unruly passenger on his train.

He stopped the train and found the person, who was trying to harm himself.

Dwayne persuaded him not to and waited with him for help to arrive.

For his selfish actions, Dwayne is this week's MTA Hero.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or text TALK to 741-741 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org for free confidential emotional support 24 hours a day 7 days a week. Even if it feels like it, you are not alone.

Related topics:
societynew york citymtamta herorescuenew york city transit
