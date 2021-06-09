MTA Heroes save woman who fell on express train tracks as train was coming

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10707242" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The attack happened earlier this week as the woman was walking to her Corona home.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Eyewitness News is honoring a group of MTA workers who came together to save a woman who had fallen onto the tracks.V&D Maintainers Sergey Taranenko and Alex Japal; V&D Helper Dale Farquharson; Jose LaSalle, Subways General Superintendent at the Rail Control Center, and Train Operator Julian Guarino are our Heroes of the Week.On June 1, a woman had gained illegal access to the tracks and was walking along a local C train track a few blocks above 50th Street.She accidentally fell onto the active express D train track some 30 feet below.She suffered injuries from the fall and couldn't get up.The workers Sergey, Alex, and Dale heard her cries for help and began searching for her.Jose left his desk at the RCC and used a catwalk in-between stations and spotted her down below with his flashlight, but a train was approaching.Jose waved his flashlight down onto the track in the darkened tunnel, signaling 'emergency' to the oncoming train, operated by Julian.Julian noticed the flashlight and was able to bring the train to a swift, controlled stop, sparing her life.At that point, Jose and the NYPD were able to rescue the woman from the tracks.----------