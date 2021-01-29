MTA officers find missing 91-year-old man 70 miles from home in NYC

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10103778" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fifteen-year-old Jomani "Jo-Jo" Wright, a sophomore at Uniondale High School and one of Long Island's most promising high school basketball stars, was killed in a car crash Wednesday.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Two MTA officers who found a missing 91-year-old man met with his family virtually on Thursday.Narcisco Caquias has Alzheimer's and went missing from is home three days ago, prompting a Silver Alert.MTA Officer Joseph Moncada spotted the 91-year-old's vehicle on the Throgs Neck Bridge -- some 70 miles from his home and alerted his sergeant.An average of 87,000 vehicles have been known to pass over the bridge each day in January.Moncada stopped the vehicle, brought Caquias to safety and reunited him with his granddaughter.On Thursday, she expressed her gratitude to the officers."He's not only my grandpa, he's my dad, he's raised me since I was a baby, so it meant the world to me and how sweet each and every one of you were to me and to my grandfather and I just want to say you don't really see that a lot here in New York with the NYPD," granddaughter Johanna Munoz said.Officer Moncada and Sgt. Roberto Rivera said they were just happy everything turned out OK."I approached the vehicle and asked for license and registration and he asked, 'Officer, did I do anything wrong?' and I said no not at all, I just think your family is looking for you," Moncada said. "My father is 88-years-old and so talking to him, it was beautiful. I'm so happy we got him home with his family, because that could be my father."MTA Bridges and Tunnels officials recognized Moncada and Rivera for their quick action and compassion."Officer Joseph Moncada and Sergeant Roberto Rivera are true heroes," said Daniel F. DeCrescenzo Jr., President of MTA Bridges and Tunnels. "These are the kinds of moments that once again remind us how fortunate we are to have people like them on our team - who are compassionate and understanding. We are all so happy to know Narciso is back home and safe."Officer Moncada received a Meritorious Service award and Sergeant Rivera received an Excellent Police Duty award for their actions.----------