Vandal threw orange, shattered window of MTA bus on Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are looking for the person who threw an orange at an MTA bus and shattered the driver's side window.The incident happened around 1 p.m. Monday near 96th Street and Broadway.The driver of the M96 bus suffered a minor injury when his thumb was cut by a piece of the broken glass.The MTA says it's not clear why the orange was thrown.So far no arrests have been made.