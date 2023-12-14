MTA starts issuing fines for bus lane violations in New York City

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MTA started issuing fines Monday for cars that block bus stops and double park in bus lanes.

The automated camera enforcement program actually began two months ago, but up until this point, only warnings have been issued.

Now automated cameras on 623 buses across 14 routes will be used to enforce the rules. Those pictures will then be sent straight to the Department of Transportation which will send the summons in the mail.

Fines will start at $50 for the first violation and go up to $250 for repeat offenders.

The measure aims to improve bus lane speeds, reduce collisions, lower emissions and cut down on congestion.

Riders said they have noticed a difference and bus drivers have given the program a big thumbs up.

However, a couple business owners admitted that for them, not much will change.

"As any other business, we have to load and unload, and have to occupy the bus lane occasionally, so what I do is I put a blanket over the plates for the minute that I'm grabbing something," business owner Alfred Gonzalez said.

Between June 2022 and September 2023, NYC has issued 149,471 tickets from its mobile bus ticketing system. In that same timeframe the city issued 747,595 tickets the old-fashioned way.

Between June 2023 and July 19, 2024, NYC has issued 220,749 tickets from its mobile bus ticketing system, and 736,564 the old fashioned way.

