MTA subway cleaner killed when he fell between tracks in Bronx

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An MTA subway cleaner was killed Thursday morning when he fell between the tracks at a train yard in the Bronx.The 40-year-old man was trying to cross the tracks at the East 239th Street train yard in the Wakefield section at about 5 a.m. when he fell, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.The city medical examiner's office will determine the cause of the man's death. His name was not released.The normally 24-hour subway system has been closed for cleaning and disinfecting between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. since May 6 in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus."We are devastated to learn early this morning of the death of a car cleaner at the 239th Street maintenance yard. A full investigation is underway to determine the cause. Our hearts go out to the cleaner's family and co-workers at this tragic time," said Sarah Feinberg, Interim President, MTA NYC Transit in a statement.(Some information from the Associated Press)----------