NEW YORK (WABC) --Police are searching for two suspects in an attack on a subway conductor in Brooklyn.
The NYPD released video of the assault, in which a man and woman punched the 62-year-old MTA conductor following a dispute
It happened Saturday at about 4:40 a.m. inside the Grant Avenue 'A' subway station.
The two suspects fled the scene on foot.
The victim suffered bruising and small lacerations to his face and was treated by EMS.
The first individual is described as a dark-skinned male; last seen wearing a red shirt and gray pants.
The second individual is described as a dark-skinned female with glasses; last seen wearing a gray dress.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
