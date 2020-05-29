Coronavirus News: Social distancing concerns for subways, MTA services once NYC begins to reopen

Some people are anxious to get back to work.
Protestors gathered outside a tanning salon on Staten Island that reopened prematurely Thursday.
Police shut the Sunbelievable salon down within minutes, but the owner made his point with New York city the only region still not in Phase 1.
Mayor Bill de Blasio estimates that could happen in the next two weeks sending an estimated 200,000-400,000 people back into the workforce.
"New York City, you also have the added situation of public transportation. For New York City to reopen, you have working New Yorkers who commute on mass transit," Governor Andrew Cuomo said. "And we have to be able to have a mass transit system that is safe, that is clean, and is not overcrowded."
The MTA has been shutting down the system nightly for cleaning and homeless outreach. Will that continue during the reopening? And how will they limit capacity so people can keep their distance?
The MTA and the mayor do not yet have an answer to those questions. The mayor suspects that some people will opt for a private car.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York state
New Jersey
New York City
Long Island
Connecticut
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address