Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: Social distancing concerns for subways, MTA services once NYC begins to reopen

By
NEW YORK (WABC) -- As New York City still waits to enter Phase 1 of reopening, there is still no plan announced on how exactly people are supposed to socially distance themselves on the subway.

Some people are anxious to get back to work.

Protestors gathered outside a tanning salon on Staten Island that reopened prematurely Thursday.

Police shut the Sunbelievable salon down within minutes, but the owner made his point with New York city the only region still not in Phase 1.

Mayor Bill de Blasio estimates that could happen in the next two weeks sending an estimated 200,000-400,000 people back into the workforce.

"New York City, you also have the added situation of public transportation. For New York City to reopen, you have working New Yorkers who commute on mass transit," Governor Andrew Cuomo said. "And we have to be able to have a mass transit system that is safe, that is clean, and is not overcrowded."

The MTA has been shutting down the system nightly for cleaning and homeless outreach. Will that continue during the reopening? And how will they limit capacity so people can keep their distance?

The MTA and the mayor do not yet have an answer to those questions. The mayor suspects that some people will opt for a private car.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York state
New Jersey
New York City
Long Island
Connecticut
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died

REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york cityreopen westchesterreopen long islandcoronavirus suffolk countycoronaviruscoronavirus nassau countycoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemicmass transitcoronavirus new yorkreopen nycoronavirus westchester countycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthlong islandmtalirrsubwaymetro north
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Military flyover set for over Hudson River
NYC Phase 1 reopening preparations underway
'We are still digging our way out,' Murphy says of COVID-19 pandemic
Hoboken gyms allowed to hold outdoor workout classes soon
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Minneapolis police station torched amid George Floyd protest
At least 70 arrested at NYC protest following George Floyd death
Man, teenage boy found stabbed to death in UWS
AccuWeather: Spotty showers ahead of evening storms
Military flyover set for over Hudson River
Hoboken gyms allowed to hold outdoor workout classes soon
'No mask, no service' rule is OK for NY businesses
Show More
Brooklyn woman's impressions of Gov. Cuomo gaining fame
Gilgo Beach murder victim identified as Valerie Mack
Black birdwatcher accepts apology of white woman after dog dispute
Tunnels to Towers helps families of COVID-19 frontline workers
NJ fire department promotes first female battalion chief
More TOP STORIES News