WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --The MTA has called an emergency board meeting for Tuesday to get answers about the L train renovation project that has left thousands of commuters in limbo.
On the agenda is Governor Cuomo's plan to avoid a full shutdown, which was supposed to close the tunnels under the East River for more than a year.
Earlier this month, the governor made a surprise announcement that his experts figured out a way to do the repairs without a total shutdown.
Tuesday's meeting will be open to the public.
