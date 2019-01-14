MTA to hold emergency public meeting Tuesday on L Train project

The MTA will hold an emergency meeting on the L train project. (AP Photo)

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --
The MTA has called an emergency board meeting for Tuesday to get answers about the L train renovation project that has left thousands of commuters in limbo.

On the agenda is Governor Cuomo's plan to avoid a full shutdown, which was supposed to close the tunnels under the East River for more than a year.

Earlier this month, the governor made a surprise announcement that his experts figured out a way to do the repairs without a total shutdown.

Tuesday's meeting will be open to the public.

(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
