MTA worker assaulted at Brooklyn subway station; delays on 2, 5 trains

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An MTA worker was assaulted at a Brooklyn train station Wednesday evening, police say.

The incident happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. at Nostrand Ave and Beverly Road in Flatbush where the 2 and 5 trains run.

Authorities say he is in stable condition and has been taken to an area hospital.

The suspect is a male in his 30s who was wearing a mask, blue jeans and a dark jacket.

New York's Public Transit Union is saying the victim is a conductor.

The MTA tweeted out that trains are delayed between Franklin Ave and Flatbush Ave - Brooklyn College.



