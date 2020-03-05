MTA worker assaulted at Brooklyn subway station; delays on 2, 5 trains

We are restoring regular 2/5 train service between Franklin Av and Flatbush Av-Brooklyn College.



Given the duration of the disruption, our trains and crews are out of position. That means you should continue to expect longer wait times and/or crowded trains on the 2/3/4/5 lines. https://t.co/5k5vypzjdI pic.twitter.com/s37gOSrLic — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) March 5, 2020

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An MTA worker was assaulted at a Brooklyn train station Wednesday evening, police say.The incident happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. at Nostrand Ave and Beverly Road in Flatbush where the 2 and 5 trains run.Authorities say he is in stable condition and has been taken to an area hospital.The suspect is a male in his 30s who was wearing a mask, blue jeans and a dark jacket.New York's Public Transit Union is saying the victim is a conductor.The MTA tweeted out that trains are delayed between Franklin Ave and Flatbush Ave - Brooklyn College.----------