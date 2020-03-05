MTA worker assaulted at Brooklyn subway station

We are restoring regular 2/5 train service between Franklin Av and Flatbush Av-Brooklyn College.



Given the duration of the disruption, our trains and crews are out of position. That means you should continue to expect longer wait times and/or crowded trains on the 2/3/4/5 lines. https://t.co/5k5vypzjdI pic.twitter.com/s37gOSrLic — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) March 5, 2020

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An MTA worker was viciously assaulted at a Brooklyn train station Wednesday evening.The incident happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. at Nostrand Ave and Beverly Road in Flatbush where the 2 and 5 trains run.Authorities say the 27-year-old male conductor was semi-conscious and taken to Kings County Hospital where he is in stable condition.The suspect is a male in his 30s who was wearing a mask, blue jeans and a dark jacket.Police say the victim was telling the suspect to please not hold the car doors when it led to a verbal dispute between the two on a northbound 5 train.The conductor was punched, fell and hit his head, according to police. No arrests have been made.The MTA tweeted out that trains were delayed between Franklin Ave and Flatbush Ave - Brooklyn College as police investigated.----------