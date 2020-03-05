MTA worker assaulted at Brooklyn subway station

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An MTA worker was viciously assaulted at a Brooklyn train station Wednesday evening.

The incident happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. at Nostrand Ave and Beverly Road in Flatbush where the 2 and 5 trains run.

Authorities say the 27-year-old male conductor was semi-conscious and taken to Kings County Hospital where he is in stable condition.

The suspect is a male in his 30s who was wearing a mask, blue jeans and a dark jacket.

Police say the victim was telling the suspect to please not hold the car doors when it led to a verbal dispute between the two on a northbound 5 train.

The conductor was punched, fell and hit his head, according to police. No arrests have been made.

The MTA tweeted out that trains were delayed between Franklin Ave and Flatbush Ave - Brooklyn College as police investigated.



