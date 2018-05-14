An MTA booth attendant is facing charges after security video showed him violently shoving a 13-year-old girl through a steel door, and the victim's family has filed a lawsuit."When I got a call that my daughter was assaulted by an MTA worker, I was totally outraged," the victim's mother, Herkema Powel, said.She said her daughter, Anaila Muhammad, was about to enter the 9th Street N and R station when she realized she lost her MetroCard. When she noticed the other patrons going through the gate without paying due to a service disruption, she followed suit."Everyone was going through the gate," Powel said. "Nobody was paying by MetroCard, and when she went through, he yelled at her."While she was waiting for a friend on the other side of the gate, the booth attendant, Rida Elzeck, suddenly shoved her through the door.Muhammad was initially detained by police, but after they saw the security video, they arrested and charged Elzeck with assault and endangering the welfare of a minor, according to Muhammad's attorney.Elzeck's attorney reportedly claimed he was injured when a fare evader refused to leave the platform."She has private transportation because she's afraid," Powel said. "I'm currently home schooling her."Eleck has been suspended, according to MTA officials.Muhammad's family is seeking $2.5 million in a civil lawsuit.----------